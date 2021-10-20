Marriage between Bitcoin and ATM: the duo works, they are selling more than ever, but what will happen?

The evolution of Bitcoin and its popularity among the world’s population has had an unprecedented explosion, even in places where it was initially not particularly welcomed.

It happened for example to El Salvador, where the initial adoption of Bitcoin alongside the national currency caused even violent revolts, and where today more and more citizens are making investments in cryptocurrency.

The increase in investments by citizens in the famous (or notorious?) Bitcoin, at the moment, seems to be associated with the large presence in the country of a long series of ATM terminals through which it is possible to buy cryptocurrency, which have been installed throughout the country. Country from Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador.

Bticoin, the purchase is far outstripping savings deposits

But this massive presence of ATMs in which to buy Bitcoin is it really good for the country? Perhaps not, since in correspondence with the cryptocurrency’s bullish phase, citizens tend to buy more and more bitcoins with their savings in US dollars. Savings that promptly get lost, since the question far exceeds the answer.

In this regard, Nayib Bukele shared some data on Twitter, collected through the Chivo wallet. The president of El Salvador pointed out that the population is increasingly using ATMs to deposit dollars and buy Bitcoin, while in reality what would be hoped for is exactly the opposite.

Suffice it to say that in the single day of 16 October the Chivo wallet registered more than 24,000 requests for remittances, with a maximum peak of over 3 million US dollars. These trends show how much the trend has reversed, in the consideration of the population, compared to the consideration of the public towards cryptocurrency.

El Salvador has passed a full-blown law to establish that Bitcoin was a legal tender in parallel with the US dollar, and at first the population reacted rather badly, even with violent demonstrations. El Salvador, since 2001, has been a completely dollarized country: it has abandoned the Real and adopted the US dollar.

It is also true that it was the local government that encouraged the adoption of Bitcoin in the country: it did so with a series of measures, such as the provision of fuel bonuses and tax reliefs for those who use Bitcoin, and also has more than 200 cryptocurrency ATMs installed in the country. This has made El Salvador the third largest power in the ATM network in the world after the US and Canada, even surpassing the United Kingdom.