Marriage bonus 2022, who is entitled to and how to submit the application

Green light to the marriage bonus thanks to the approval of the decree that makes the measure introduced last year by the Sostegni bis decree operational. Covid has caused many couples to postpone the wedding, blocking the realization of weddings for 15 months starting from March 2020 due to the risk of contagion. A recovery took place in June 2021. The wedding sector suffered a 90% drop in turnover in 2020, according to Assoeventi.

Wedding bonuses, contributions

Non-repayable grants for the events sector amount to 60 million non-repayable grants and are intended for: 40 million for the wedding sector, ie weddings; for 10 million to the sector – other than weddings – of entertainment, the organization of parties and ceremonies; for 10 million to the hotel-restaurant-catering sector (Ho.Re.Ca.).

Wedding bonus, who can request it

The contribution can only be requested by the companies listed above which in the year 2020 suffered a reduction in turnover of no less than 30% compared to that of 2019.

Marriage bonus, how to apply

Companies interested in the 2022 marriage bonus will be able to apply directly to the Revenue Agency and the contributions will be credited directly to the current account indicated by the applicant.

Stop the spouses bonus

Nothing to do for the spouses bonus, the state contribution intended for couples for the expenses incurred for the wedding or clothes for the future spouses, rent of the premises, decorations, wedding planners, photo shoot, catering and restaurant. The government has decided to direct resources directly to the affected sectors, excluding the possibility of tax discounts or other contributions addressed to the spouses.

