They are one of the longest-lived couples in Hollywood and their secret is freedom. Will Smith And Jada Pinkett, married since 1997 and parents from two sons (Jaden, 22 years old and Willow, 20) have never hidden that they have experienced stormy moments, nor that they have betrayed each other. But infidelities have not driven them away, rather. Transparency and freedom have strengthened their union.

Will Smith returned to talk about it openly on the occasion of the cover that GQ dedicated to him in the November issue for the release of the autobiography entitled Will. “Jada“, Explained the actor,”he never believed in conventional marriage… He had family members who had an unconventional relationship. Therefore she grew up in a very different way from how I grew up. There have been endless and meaningful discussions about what perfection in a couple is … AND, for much of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, but not thinking of monogamy as being perfect“.

Jada Pinkett in July 2020 confessed to her husband, during an episode of her Red Table Talk, that she had had about ten years ago an affair with singer August Alsina, while there have been many voices in the past that they wanted Will Smith involved in fleeting adventures with some colleagues. But that’s not what matters, at least within their couple. For the two of them, the actor a Gq, the important thing is to give each other “trust and freedom”. Why Marriage “Cannot Be a Prison”.

“I do not suggest our path to anyoneThe 53-year-old clarified. “Bad experiences of freedom that we gave each other and the support unconditional, for me, I am the highest definition of love“. Even if the difficult moments were not lacking: «We did everything possible to distance ourselves from each other. Only to realize that it is not possible ».

