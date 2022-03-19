Marriage crisis? Andrea Legarreta, furious to discover Erik Rubín’s meeting with ex-girlfriend

Mexico City.- It seems that the famous and renowned presenter, Andrea Legarretafor some time I would be going through a marital crisisbecause they claim that she i would be furious cwith her husband and singer, Erik Rubindiscovering that this would meet with an ex-girlfriend.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

Although the host of the program Today on several occasions she has said that she is not jealous of her husband’s romantic past, recently it was said that knowing that she would be thinking of meeting one of her ex-partners, would have made her very upset and argued with Rubín about not Do it.

In an interview for the sun risesthe famous singer confessed that his renowned and talented ex-partner, Pauline Rubioasked him to join the concert tour he has with the concept of Cumbia Machine, something that he confessed would not bother him.

Internet

Exclusively today, Paulina Rubio told me: ‘hey, when do I join your show?’, I tell her ‘you’re on tour on those dates, but later on, right?’ it is impossible to resist this music”, Rubín revealed.

Given this, they questioned him if he is interested or if there are plans for him to join the tour of ‘La Chica Dorada’ with Alejandra Guzmanwho was also his ex-girlfriend, even said that they broke up because of his infidelity with Rubio, to which he said that it would not seem like a bad idea and he may be seen next to them in the future.

The truth, here between us, nothing more because I’m on tour with the Cumbia Machine, otherwise I’d be doing something with them, there’s the intention, the truth would be a lot of fun, I have a very good relationship with them, we’ll see if later I get the pigeon”, confessed the singer.

Internet

Given this, the presenter of TV picture, Anna Maria Alvaradopointed out that Andrea was truly upset with this situation, stating that she believes that having a project together is very different from just having distant communication.

Note that Paulina and Alejandra did think about it and they did invite him, but I think that the one who does not agree with it is Andrea because she said: ‘one thing is to take everything very focused, with maturity and without jealousy and another is…’ to Andrea like he didn’t like the idea so much,” said Ana María.

Source: Imagen TV YouTube channel