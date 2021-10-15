marriage, ex-husband and social media

In the last period, the star is experiencing important news and even her ex-husband declares himself happy for her

After difficult years that forced her to change her life and defend herself from a too intrusive father, Britney Spears is finally experiencing a period of serenity and great news, first of all the yes to the promise of marriage by her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The first husband was Jason Alexander, but their marriage only lasted 55 hours. The ex-husband said he wishes the pop star well. Britney was also married to Kevin Federline, the father of her children.

Jason’s words

With Jason Alexander, Britney was married very little. The ceremony was held in January 2004 in Los Angeles, but was canceled after 55 hours. Now Jason, who has known the star since she was a child, said: “I will always love her. If she’s happy with Sam, and I’m sure she will be, I’m happy for her ”.

Social

It is always these days the choice of Britney Spears to close her Instagram account. Before doing so, however, he thanked everyone who contributed to the #FreeBritney movement. “Don’t worry, friends, I’m taking a break from social media to celebrate my engagement. I will be back soon”.