Marriage of footballer Jordi Alba: magnificent photos of the ceremony, Lionel Messi present

The season of sports competitions is over, here is the wedding season open! And it’s Spanish international footballer Jordi Alba which opened the ball this Friday, June 17 in Seville (Spain). With his partner Romarey Ventura who has shared his life for seven years, they said yes to El Viso del Acore, a town in the province of Seville! The bride, with her chignon hairstyle and low veil, sported a sumptuous white mermaid dress with a sweetheart neckline while the groom was dressed in a magnificent black suit, with a white shirt and a black tie. The ceremony then continued in the luxurious residence of the Hacienda de Oran in the south of the Andalusian city. A wedding that took place in the strictest privacy.

In a relationship since 2015, Jordi Alba and his now wife Romarey Ventura gave birth to two children, including a boy Piero, born on January 18, 2018, and a girl, Bruna, born on September 24, 2020.

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo accomplices in the marriage of Jordi Alba

To celebrate their union, the two 33-year-old lovebirds invited many footballers from the Spanish and Argentine selections who came with their respective wives, including Cesc Fabregas, Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Morata, Marc Bartra, Koke, Xavi and a certain Lionel Mess, accompanied by of his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children, Mateo, Ciro and Thiago. The two lovers appeared very complicit with an elegant Lionel Messi with his black suit enamelled with a light gray waistcoat, a white shirt and a shimmering gray tie and his stunning wife with a passion red dress under tied brown hair .