Marriage of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: this particularly noticeable absence

Married to Travis Barker on May 22, Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her wedding with her husband in Portofino with handpicked guests. Only here, a member of the family of Kim Kardashian’s sister was missing…

They said yes. This Sunday, May 22, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker passed the ring on their finger. On Sunday May 15, the two lovebirds, madly in love with each other, united for the first time, in front of two witnesses, Mary Jo Campbell, Kourtney Kardashian’s maternal grandmother, and Randy Barker, father of Travis Barker, in Santa Barbara. If no other family member was present, they all went to Italy last weekend, to attend the official union of the star couple.

It was at Brown Castello Castle in Portofino that the couple got married in front of their respective families. Among the guests, Kris Jenner, and the brothers and sisters of the bride, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, were all present. The pretty brunette who has never been married before took care to invite her children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. On his side, Travis Barker had his son Landon by his side, daughter Alabama and daughter-in-law Atiana De La Hoya for the big day. Mark Hoppus, singer of Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox also made the trip.

Caitlyn Jenner ousted from Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding?

If Kourtney Kardashian made the effort to invite her close family to her wedding in Italy, one person was missing: Caitlyn Jenner. Indeed, as revealed TMZ this Wednesday, May 25, the former high-level sportswoman did not receive the invitation card to celebrate the union of her daughter-in-law and Travis Barker in Italy. A source close to the star couple told the tabloid that she was never invited, although the relations between the three of them are in good shape. “Kourtney and Travis wanted a small, intimate ceremony, so Caitlyn wasn’t in on it,” a source said.

TMZ adds that Kris Jenner’s daughter don’t speak very often with his ex-stepfatherlike Kylie and Kendall Jenner, attached to their dad, who announced his gender change, on the cover of Vanity FairJune 1, 2015. Very active on Instagram, Caitlyn Jenner will not fail to have a tender thought for her stepdaughterKourtney Kardashian-Barker… in an upcoming Instagram Story, who knows?