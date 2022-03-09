“Marriage scares me”: Shakira confesses that she is allergic to going to the altar

Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué They have established themselves as one of the most stable couples in the world of entertainment, this relationship has lasted more than 10 years and their children were born from it Milan who is currently 9 years old and Sasha who is 6 years old.

Due to their fame and talent, both Shakira and Piqué have various professional commitments and spend too much time away from home, many say that this is the secret of their relationship.

However, the singer was as a guest on Planet Weird, a famous internet podcast in which he detailed his feelings on the subject of going down the aisle. “I don’t want him to see me as his woman, but more as his girl. She is like that forbidden fruit. I prefer to keep him attentive and think that everything is possible, yes, depending on his behavior, “said the singer from Barranquilla.

She added that marriage scared her and that she is even allergic to dressing in white, although she said that, as in any couple, they have arguments, in general they have a very good relationship together.

As for the future of the couple, the Colombian said that she is very happy living in Barcelona but that at some point she wants to return to Miami, arguing that while she is in Spain she must go out a lot to fulfill her work obligations.