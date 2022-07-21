Marriage to Ben Affleck: Shakira still mad at Jennifer Lopez?

Is Shakira Still Angry With Jennifer Lopez After Marrying Ben Affleck? This could explain his silence without the slightest message of congratulations after J.LO’s recent marriage to Ben Affleck.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez still haven’t made peace since the ‘Bronx Diva’ said playing the Colombian at halftime at the 2020 Super Bowl was the worst idea in the world in her Netflix documentary ‘Halftime.’ This revelation made in various media and on social networks seems to be still relevant.

For good reason, the interpreter of “Rabiosa” did not congratulate Jennifer Lopez for her recent marriage to Ben Affleck. Better still, the Colombian singer is criticized for not even “liking” the publication in which Lopez appeared in bed the day after her wedding.

The bone of contention

As a reminder, in the Netflix documentary “Halftime”, Jennifer Lopez looked back on her Super Bowl halftime with Shakira in 2020 and clearly expressed her anger at the short time allocated to their show, which she describes as “the worst idea in the world.

She criticizes the very limited time (14 minutes) granted to not one but two headliners in one and the same half. ” Normally you have a headliner every Super Bowl. This headliner builds her show and can choose to have guests, it’s her choice. It was an insult to say that you need two Latinas to do the job that one artist can normally do. “, denounced Benny Medina, the manager of Jennifer Lopez, during the documentary “Halftime”.

At 20 minutes on stage?

The said documentary also shows a scene in which JLo and Shakira have a conversation to negotiate their stage time. ” I know the Super Bowl people want us to be together throughout the show. I haven’t had confirmation yet to know how many minutes we will have explains the interpreter of “Hips Don’t Lie” in the sequence.

And Jennifer Lopez retorts: “ They say we have 12 minutes. I had good confirmation so that we can have one or two additional minutes so that we are at 13 or 14 minutes in total. I think, Shakira, what we have to do is that everyone has half the time “.

But the 52-year-old singer believes that the Super Bowl teams should have given them 20 minutes of performance in view of the careers and the many hits of the two artists: ” We got six fucking minutes [chacune]. We have 30 seconds for a song and if we take a minute, it’s screwed, we only have five minutes left. But there are certain songs that we have to sing. (…) It’s not going to be a fucking dancing revue. We must sing our message! “.

