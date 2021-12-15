Marriage to Jennifer Garner made me an alcoholic

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner separated in 2015 after ten years of marriage. The actor talked about that period, when he felt “trapped” and “unhappy” enough to have developed an addiction to alcohol.

After ten years of marriage, in 2015, Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner They split up. For the actor, divorce was the only way forward: he felt “unhappy and trapped”, so much so that he started drinking until he developed a real one alcohol addiction. Guest atHoward Stern Show, the 49-year-old star recounted those difficult years, the attempts to save the relationship with his wife and the fear of losing his three children.

Addiction to alcohol

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married in 2005. In the ten years they have been married, they have three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. The joy of becoming a father, however, has slowly given way to unhappiness, so much so that it even led him to develop one alcohol addiction: “Feeling trapped in that relationship led to me drinking. What I did was drink a bottle of Scotch and fall asleep on the sofa, which turned out to be no solution.” The actor spent several years in rehab for his alcoholism problem and admits that things couldn’t have gone any other way: “If I had stayed married, I would probably still drink.” Over the years, the couple has repeatedly tried to make the relationship work, especially for the sake of the children: “We tried for the sake of the children, but it didn’t work.”

Ben Affleck’s New Beginning with Jennifer Lopez

After the marriage with Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck has moved on. Another Jennifer by his side, this time with the surname Lopez. With the star he managed to create one extended family, given the two children she had from the previous relationship. Initial hesitation aside, Ben Affleck now looks happy next to hers new partner, even though he knows he can’t escape fame. He has a friendly relationship with his ex-wife today.