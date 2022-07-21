Married couple killed in Los Guaricanos

The Married couple Alberto Florentino, 30, and Dania Alexandra Guzmán, 25, died last night after allegedly being shot by a member of the security of the Navarro VIP nightclub, located in the Los Platanitos neighborhood, in the Los Guaricanos sector, in Villa Mella, Santo Domingo Norte. They were attacked while leaving the place.

The names of the victims were released by the Policeman Nacional, who is following the investigations to apprehend the culprit of the death of the couple residing in the Mono Mojado neighborhood of the Punta sector in Villa Mella.

Free Journal He went to the scene of the events and a tense calm reigns there and few dare to give statements about the event.

A local, who asked to reserve his name, said that the deceased today argued with the security, because they had allegedly stolen a drink and he claimed the doorman, generating the fatal outcome.

According to information provided by the Policeman Nacional, the alleged matador is nicknamed El Grande, who is on the run.