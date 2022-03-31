married to an Italian count and mother of two children

It was one of the winners of the Oscars, but it was hardly talked about. The slap of his colleague Will Smith to presenter Chris Rock for a joke about his wife’s alopecia took all the prominence of the night and subsequent days. But she, Jessica Chastain, is already used to going unnoticed. The actress is pure discretion. So much so that it was during her thank you speech that she revealed the name of her second child, of whom she only knew of her existence: “Giulietta and Augustus, you are my heart.”

The actress with spectacular red hair, born 45 years ago in Sacramento, California, is married to the Italian count, entrepreneur in the world of fashion and wine production Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, 40 years old. After five years of relationship, the couple married in 2017 in Venice, in the spectacular Villa Tiepolo Passi, property that the aristocratic family of Gian Luca has in Treviso.

With her husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo NINA PROMMER / EFE

The Hollywood star, very reserved with her private life, has not made the birth of her children public. In November 2018, she revealed that they had been the parents of a girl, Giulietta, by surrogacy. The couple was photographed with the little girl in Manhattan. the news portal Page Six published the snapshots and announced that the girl was born through a surrogacy on April 4, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Two years later the couple welcomed their second child, also in secret. He was again seen pushing a stroller Giulietta was riding in, and she with a baby carrier around her chest. The actress has never reported any pregnancy of hers nor has she been seen with a belly.

The actress poses with the Oscar for best actress for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ during the 94th annual ceremony of the Film Academy Awards DAVID SWANSON / EFE

Jessica and Gian Luca met in 2012. Although it is not known for sure how it happened, it is believed that his position in the world of fashion had something to do with it and it is suspected that the crush occurred at the Cannes Festival from 2012.

“When I met my husband, he knew that marriage was not something I was interested in. And then, as we got to know each other, the idea of ​​marriage changed for me. There are some things that are worth celebrating, he is worth celebrating, ”confessed the actress to the Wall Street Journal shortly after their link.

Jessica Chastain and Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo walking in New York in August 2014 Third parties

Together they form one of the strongest –and unknown– couples in the Hollywood star system. Since they met they have not separated although they have always tried to keep their relationship away from the spotlight. “I see the interviews of actors who calmly talk about their relationships and then break up and I think: ‘What if it turns out badly? Those photos together on the red carpet will stay forever,’” Chastain confessed in an interview.

He is practically unknown to the transalpine tabloid press, which, however, is very well installed in Hollywood society. His best friends in the movie mecca include Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney.

Jessica Chastain in ‘Darkest Night’, in 2012 imdb

Finding Jessica’s past relationships is an impossible task. “I have a rule. No actor boyfriends. I dated an actor before, in acting school, but since then, I’ve only had a couple of dates with one and I was so overwhelmed that someone wouldn’t take a picture because we were famous… I realized I just wanted to be able to dating someone… And she didn’t want to talk about work, first of all. I love movies, but I love talking about them like when I was 15. I don’t like to talk about castings or what movie I’m going to do. I find it so boring…”, she explained years ago in an interview on In Style Magazine.

The recent Oscar winner for best actress for her role in Tammy Faye’s eyes He grew up and spent his childhood in the Californian city of Sacramento with his mother, her husband, Michael Hastey, a firefighter by profession, and his four brothers. She has never recognized her biological father.

He studied at the prestigious Juilliard School of Performing Arts in New York, where other stars such as Christopher Reeve, Viola Davis or Sara Ramírez have trained. But the lack of financial resources to meet the academy payments almost ended her dreams. At that moment, the ill-fated Robin Williams appeared in her life, who through a scholarship took charge of his studies and accommodation.

The actress in her role as Tammy Faye, which has earned her an Oscar instagram

When she was beginning to take her first steps as an actress, Chastain suffered a serious setback. In 2003 her sister Juliet committed suicide after years of addiction and drug abuse.

Although she does not talk about her life or her past, the actress has been in favor of raising awareness among her followers on social networks of the importance of mental health and of remaining on constant alert in the immediate family environment to avoid a similar tragedy. which she had to experience.

She doesn’t talk about her life, but as a feminist she speaks openly against the discrimination suffered by women and minorities on the planet Hollywood, and whenever she can she publicly advocates for a greater gender balance on filming as well as in salaries. She is vegan, she does not eat meat or because of the requirements of the script, and she is a self-confessed lover of animals.

Jessica Chastain in ‘Maids and Ladies’ of 2011 imdb

Chastain landed his first breakout roles at age 30, a bit late in an industry that reveres eternal youth. She made her film debut in 2008 with the lead role in Jolene. His first Oscar nomination came with maids and ladies in 2011 in the category of supporting actress, an award that finally fell to her partner Octavia Spencer.

A year later, in 2012, for The darkest night directed by Kathryn Bigelow got her second Oscar nomination, the first for best actress.