Married to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck is selling his bachelor pad at 29 million euros: photos of his incredible villa

On July 16, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez said yes during a small committee ceremony in Nevada to Las Vegas. To live their passion, the two stars opted for an incredible villa located in beverly hills. His price ? 50 million euros! Given this move, Ben Affleck has chosen to separate from his manor located in the upscale neighborhood of Pacific Palisadesin Los Angeles.

They were the most unexpected couple of 2021! 20 years after their romance, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have found each other. Remember, on June 14, 2021, an image of a kiss exchanged during a dinner ignited the Web. The couple finally formalized her relationship on July 24, 2021, on the singer’s birthday.

A mansion put up for sale for 29 million euros

To seal their union, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have moved in together. Both parents, they looked for a domain with enough space to welcome their five children. Once the villa has been found, the interpreter of Batman therefore made the decision to highlight his other Los Angeles property. A house which reserved for the actor a lot of intimacy and discretion due to its geographical location.

The mansion is hidden by a row of carefully sculpted shrubs. Behind, an imposing porch with columns in white brick makes its little effect. On the inside ? A living space ultra-luxurious of more than 1000 m². As a centerpiece, a magnificent curved staircase thrones in the main room. The dining room, meanwhile, has a exceptional chandelier. The very modern kitchen is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and trendy blue cabinets.

Among the other strengths of the villa: a made-to-measure dressing room adjoining the master suite, a wellness room and a Movie room. The entire basement is also finished. It contains a recreation room, an air-conditioned wine cellar and a gym. The exterior of the property is as impressive as the interior. In addition to a lawn lined with boxwood and a swimming pool with a slide, there is an outdoor kitchen. A raised garden also allows you to grow fruits and vegetables.

Ben Affleck’s possessions don’t stop at this mansion. The actor also owns a property near Savannah, in Georgia, acquired in 2003. Jennifer Lopez, meanwhile, has an estate in Bel Air, bought in 2016 for 28 million euros. She is also the owner of an eight-bedroom mansion in the Water Mill neighborhood in the Hamptons. Finally, she still holds a huge penthouse in new yorkbought in 2014 for 20.2 million euros.

luxury lovers and large spaces, it is no surprise that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have acquired this incredible villa with 8 bedrooms. Fully equipped with Fendi furniture, the house also reserves its share of originality. In fact, it is equipped with a full medical suite with dental instruments and a operating room. That’s not all ! The villa also includes a four lane bowling alley, a golf simulator, a bar and a hair salon. A movie theatre, a wine cellar with a tasting room, an indoor swimming pool and a spa complete the activities offered within it.