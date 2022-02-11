Marry Me – Cinematograph

In a world where Love actually – True love is the film that continues to be seen since 2003, in every nation during the most magical time of the year and the love story in the background of a Notting Hill white and surreal persists in the imagination of a woman and a man who believes in true love, no wonder if this year for Valentine’s Day cinemas spoil us with another sentimental comedy to dream a little more.

The famous scene of Richard Curtis’ film of the declaration of love through some signs in sequence, seems to be an inspiration for the director Kat Coiro which starts this strange relationship between two very different subjects, with an inscription on a billboard: Marry Me; hence the title of this film.

This time, however, no Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson or Julia Roberts appear on the screen; only one Jennifer Lopez more dazzling than ever in some sort of version metaverse of herself, showing to everyone her life as a star thanks to virtual reality, shared via the internet, which is so popular nowadays.

J.Lo’s Avatar is Kat Valdez, a successful woman who is about to marry Bastian, played by Malumaan equally famous reggaeton music star, forming the most acclaimed and viral couple on social media.

And perhaps this is precisely the problem of their relationship: the expectation of the others higher than the love between the two, increased by the release of the hit, coincidentally from the name Marry Mealready at the top of the charts and broadcast during the wedding filmed on multiple platforms.

One step away from the fateful yes, Kat discovers that she has been betrayed and so, in order not to waste that opportunity to make herself credible in the international news, she decides to get married with any man present in the crowd, one loser math teacher dragged there by his daughter, as well as played by the father of the American comedy Owen Wilson.

A light film to watch on a Sunday afternoon with a packet of popcorn in front of you, as the degree of attention required is very low and the issues addressed on love, marriage and in a certain sense feminism collide with the conception that the combination of white dress and bridal kiss is synonymous with happiness.

Even the monologue of the beautiful Jennifer Lopez focused on the rhetoric of you cannot fall in love – and then get married – with the idea of ​​a person rather than the person himself stumbles upon the unjustifiable choice to marry one at random just so as not to fail again in the traditional narrative of the “best day for a woman”, created by herself.

On the other hand in Marry Me the attempt is to recreate the tale of the vip who falls in love with the common person, already seen and reviewed as in A Star is Born, and how the lives of the two can interchange while remaining the same. And if we talk about musical comedy, the answer is correct: the power of the film is inscribed in the music and in the stage costumes that incorporate the screen, like a real pop concert capable of attracting even seventy thousand people together.

Although the film therefore lacks truthfulness, consistency and reckless criticism of being a fulfilled and happy woman even alone, Marry Me fits into that cauldron of movies mainstream necessary for those who want to continue to believe in fiction of love real.