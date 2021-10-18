News

Marry Me Stupid Movie, Plot, Actors, Cast, Final, Location, Location

Rai 1 proposes today the film entitled Confused and happy. It is a film of the comedy genre.

The production is ofItaly, the year of realization is 2014 and the duration is one hour and 45 minutes. The viewing is open to a transversal audience which also includes minors in front of the small screen.

Confused and happy film actors

Confused and happy films – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Massimiliano Bruno who also took care of the subject and the screenplay. Main protagonists are Marcello And Nazarene interpreted respectively by Claudio Bisio And Marco Giallini. Also in the cast Anna Foglietta in the role of Silvia. Here I’m Caterina Guzzanti that gives the face to Betta.

Filming took place in Italy, in particular a Rome and surrounding areas.

The production is of the Italian International Film in collaboration with Rai Cinema And 01 Distribution.

The film was also exported abroad with the title Happily Mixed Up.

Confused and happy – plot of the film broadcast on Rai 1

The plot has as its protagonist Marcello, a well-known psychoanalyst loved by his patients. Among these there is Nazarene, a drug dealer suffering from panic attacks and having a child on the way. Then Paschal who is 40, is a bus driver and is addicted to his mother and food.

The other patient is Vitaliana, a nympho in love with Marcello. And there are also Betta, Enrico And Michelangelo, the latter a well-known sports commentator in the throes of anger for the betrayal of his wife.

One day Marcello you have a vision problem. The investigations show that it is a serious disease that in a few months will lead him to total blindness.

The psychoanalyst falls into depression and breaks off the relationship with his patients. These however take action to resume a Marcello a normal life. His eye doctor also advises him to see a psychiatrist.

The group will pair up again e Marcello he returns to his patients with stronger energy than before. Unfortunately a subsequent eye exam reveals that Marcello could go blind within a few weeks. The only hope is an operation in Germany, but it is not certain that it will succeed.

Confused and happy – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film Confused and happy and the respective characters played by the actors

  • Claudio Bisio: Marcello
  • Marco Giallini: Nazarene
  • Anna Foglietta: Silvia
  • Massimiliano Bruno: Pasquale
  • Caterina Guzzanti: Betta
  • Pietro Sermonti: Enrico
  • Paola Minaccioni: Vitaliana
  • Rocco Papaleo: Michelangelo
  • Kelly Palacios: Mercedes
  • Joel Dix: Andrew
  • Raffaele Vannoli: Pallotta
  • Maurizio Lops: Friend of Marcello
  • Helmut Hagen: Professor Breitner


