Mars, Adrian Fartade: “Here’s when and how the first man will arrive”

It may be hard to believe, but all in all there is little to the historical maiden mission with crew which will bring people on Mars. NASA has claimed that astronauts will reach the surface of the Red Planet, or at least its orbit, already by 2030. A possible but truly ambitious mission, considering the many problems and challenges that technicians have to face to make all this possible.

Moving from the Moon to Mars requires a significant leap forward in terms of technology, and as a result they must be made available innovative tools capable of supporting this type of mission. The main problems concern above all the Earth-Mars distance And the intensity of cosmic radiation that would bomb the astronauts all the way. We have tried to clarify the subject here above Meteo.it together with Adrian Fartadehistorian of science and scientific popularizer who deals with astronomy and astronautics, as well as author of the book Barefoot on Mars.

When will we reach Mars?

The question is apparently simple, but the answer is more complex than one might think. Even if there are many stakeholders in the field who are doing their utmost to reach the result quickly, the uncertainties remain many. “Let’s start with the good news: unlike in the past, for the first time in the history of humanity we can see that the construction of a spaceship – and related launch system – designed to bring humans to Mars “, Fartade begins.” All these innovative systems will probably be seen in action as early as 2025, with the Artemis mission 3 which aims to bring a crew back to the moon and build a permanent base on the lunar soil, so as to carry out more detailed studies useful for future space missions“.

In particular, it will be carried out by Space X (Elon Musk’s aerospace company) a reusable launch vehicle called Starshipcomposed of booster (the rocket used to accelerate take-off) e spacecraft. The first tests within 12 kilometers of altitude have already taken place and have shown excellent results, and in the course of 2022 the first launches into space: if not in orbit, at least it will reach beyond the conventional altitude (called Karman’s lineabout 100 kilometers altitude) that separates the atmosphere from space: “In fact, one can understand the mission that targets the lunar soil as one sort of test bed for the most ambitious expedition to Mars“.

(photo: Pixabay)

“But besides the timing”, Fartade continues, “the other big problem concerns the costs. The red planet is definitely far away, and for this reason substantial expenses are required not only for the mission itself, but above all to develop the necessary technologiesfor the preparation of astronauts and for everything around this challenge. There are ideas to address these issues, but sufficient tests have not yet been carried out and it is difficult to reproduce the conditions that astronauts will encounter once they travel to (or arrive on) Mars. “In short, make it within 10 or 15 years. it is not at all obvious, indeed quite unlikely considering the current budgets available to space agencies.

How long are we talking about? “At the moment it is really difficult to predict a date, but probably after the launches with the Starships of 2025 we will have some more precise timing “, replied Fartade. It is important to remember, however, that the funds to finance these projects come mainly from space agencies and not from private companies such as Space X, which only deals with designing and building means of transport.

Even if it is not possible to have a date for the ditching of human beings, because we do not have all the elements necessary to establish a precise calendar, an indicative time line can be hazarded: “In the best possible case, that is, if everything goes as planned during the Artemis 3 mission, by the end of this decade it will be possible launch unmanned Starship to the surface of Mars, to see if everything works. In the Thirties, they will be able to start missions with people, who will initially only make a tour in the orbit of Mars and then return to Earth, as happened in the past with the mission. Apollo 8 for the Moon “.

Here is the best and most optimistic estimate. “To physically go up to the surface of Mars. it will probably be necessary wait for the next decade“, the forties of this century.” It would be really fantastic if we could just anticipate, to 2039, exactly 70 years after the first moon landing. “Moreover, you cannot leave for Mars when you want, but you have to wait for one of the launch windowswhich open every 22 months about.

The Starship (photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Getting there is no easy walk

The average distance between Earth and Mars is 254 million kilometersand when the two planets are in the closest position we arrive at just 55 million kilometers. To give an idea of ​​how far away the Red Planet is, just think that the Moon is barely away 284 thousand kilometers. It is undoubtedly a very long journey which requires, with current technologies, a travel time of between 6 and 9 months. Moreover, it is important to try to travel for the shortest possible time, due to the radiation to which one is exposed while remaining in space, which can cause serious damage to the health of astronauts.

“To facilitate the arrival on Mars in a shorter time it has been hypothesized to refuel the spaceship during the flightreducing the time needed for the journey by almost a couple of months “, explains Fartade.” Having more fuel available means power to accelerate moreand also slow down more incisively upon arrival “. Easy to say, a little less to do:” Refueling the spacecraft in orbit is not at all obvious, and even more complex is being able to produce fuel (or methaneused for the Starship, ed) directly on the surface of Mars and useful for the return journey. ”One solution could be that the Martian atmosphere contains carbon dioxide (CO2), from which one can think of obtaining methane by exploiting the water (H2O) present in the form of ice. “In this way we would also obtain oxygen useful for the astronauts to breathe and also for the propulsion of the Starship“.

In short, theoretically there are possibilities, but putting all this into practice is not so trivial: the results that could be obtained from a virtuous use of resources they would allow a great gain in terms of weight for the journey, of the possibility of staying on the soil of Mars and above all of speed in the outward and return journey. “A solution could also be represented by one exploratory mission to the moon Fobos, the innermost of the two natural satellites of Mars, which could provide important information on the characteristics of the planet’s atmosphere. Being a very small moon, about twenty kilometers in diameter, gravity is very small and can be re-taken off easily.“continues Fartade.

Mars: “It is not and must not be a race”

A further element not to be underestimated, beyond the technological and economic issues, concerns political issues, not only for those who take the credit for having first achieved the goal of human storage but also for what concerns the international willingness to collaborate: “When we went to the moon it was for political will linked to the Cold War. Now we always go back to it by political will, and if we go to Mars it will be again for the same reason. “

“When we went to the moon in 1969 there was a clear strategic goal, namely demonstrate the superiority of countries. Once the purpose was achieved, in fact, no follow-up was given to the will to continue. For Mars it is not a race and this implies that the goal is not just to make a hit and run, but to create a stable base capable of determining a significant step forward for the futureand to do this we need very advanced technologies and a series of tools that we do not yet have at our disposal “.

“The biggest risk of the whole program,” Fartade adds, “is that a decline in interest for politics and that consequently the programs are no longer properly financed. “Just remember that the mission Apollo 13also that of the film with Tom Hanks, had it not been for the very famous troubles he had, it would not even have been told by televisions, to understand that the theme ofmedia and public interest is by no means to be emphasized. After the historic discovery of the Higgs bosoneven the CERN of Geneva and its particle accelerator Lhc are having some difficulty to arouse interest.

Precisely for this reason it is important that all states do their part: only through one close cooperation it’s a’diplomatic infrastructure able to support the growth process, it will be possible to obtain results in (all things considered) rapid times, and above all lasting over time: “Let’s not forget that the space sector is what allows you to keep open international dialogue channels of fundamental strategic importance: when there was the Crimean war in 2014, with the crisis between Russia And Ukrainethe International Space Station became the common diplomatic table to keep dialogue and negotiation open “.