Mars Attack: There should have been dinosaurs in Tim Burton’s film as well

In Mars Attack, the famous black comedy with macabre tones by Tim Burton that pays homage to science fiction, there should also have been dinosaurs but someone anticipated the director.

Starring the likes of Jack Nicholson and Glenn Close, along with an early career Jack Black and a Pierce Brosnan just out of GoldenEye, the film is both a glorious homage to terrible B-movies and a testament to the affinity of Burton with the black comedy.

A scene from Mars Attack! by Tim Burton

Apparently, the project was inspired by a birthday present, as Jonathan Gems, one of the two screenwriters, revealed: “I was working with Burton on something else. It was her birthday and I was looking for a present. It was hard to find something for him because he had it all. I was in some kind of gift shop and saw a complete collection of two sets of cards: one called Dinosaurs Attack and another called Mars Attacks. “

Initially, Burton wanted to make a film based on Dinosaurs Attack – the obvious solution considering that dinosaurs are creatures of large proportions capable of carrying out actions with disastrous consequences and that the film would follow the huge commercial success of Jurassic Park.

But then, of course, a true Jurassic Park sequel came and Gems recalled in this regard: “Then we found out that Steven Spielberg was doing a Jurassic Park sequel in which dinosaurs would attack Los Angeles. Tim said, ‘Let’s do it, let’s turn it into a disaster movie with aliens.’ Tim and I had seen Crystal Hell a year ago, and we were high. And if you watch Towering Inferno when you’re high, it’s hilarious. ”