Mars, new discovery by Curiosity rekindles the hunt for life – Space & Astronomy

On Mars, NASA’s Curiosity rover found a carbon isotope that is associated with biological processes on Earth. The discovery rekindles the hope of finding traces of ancient forms of microbial life, although at the moment it is not yet possible to exclude that this carbon derives from non-biological sources, such as cosmic dust or some chemical reactions in the Martian atmosphere.

To trace these hypotheses is a study published in the journal of the American Academy of Sciences (PNAS) by a team coordinated by Penn State University in which the Goddard Center of NASA also participated. The study is based on analyzes carried out by Curiosity’s on-board laboratory on 24 rock samples taken from five different areas of the Gale crater, where the rover landed on August 6, 2012.

The material was heated to 850 degrees to facilitate the release of methane gas which was then analyzed with the Tls (Tunable Laser Spectrometer), one of the three instruments that make up the Sam laboratory. The examination revealed the presence of carbon 12 in rather high quantities compared to those found in the atmosphere and in Martian meteorites.

Three possible explanations formulated by the experts. The first argues that carbon derives from ancient bacteria: these life forms would have released methane into the atmosphere, where ultraviolet light would then have transformed the gas into larger and more complex molecules then deposited on the surface of the Red Planet and stored in the rocks.

According to the second hypothesis, however, the carbon could be derived from the interaction between ultraviolet light and the carbon dioxide of the Martian atmosphere, which would have produced new molecules then deposited on the surface of the planet. The third and final hypothesis, finally, argues that the carbon could derive from a giant interstellar cloud rich in carbon 12 that the solar system would have crossed in its dawn.