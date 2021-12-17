Mars, Perseverance has found traces of organic molecules – Space & Astronomy

After Curiosity, NASA’s Perseverance rover also found organic molecules on Mars: it identified them in the Jezero crater it has been exploring since February, in the bedrock that seems to have formed by solidification of magma. The discovery, announced at the American Geophysical Union meeting in New Orleans, will help reconstruct the evolution of the crater and feed the hope that rocks, in addition to organic molecules, may also retain signs of past or present life: one more reason to look forward to the samples that will be brought back to Earth in the coming years in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA).

Perseverance has already filled and sealed 6 of the 43 tubes available for sampling. On 12 November, thanks to the PIXL instrument, he analyzed a rock called ‘Brac’, selected in the South Seitah region to take a sample. The data showed that Brac is made up of an unusually high amount of large olivine crystals embedded in pyroxene crystals, which may have formed by cooling magma. “The rock was then altered by water several times, becoming a real treasure that will allow scientists of the future to date the Jezero events, better understand the period when water was most widespread on its surface and reveal the primordial history. of the planet, “explains Ken Farley of the California Institute of Technology.

It remains to be seen whether the olivine-rich rocks formed in a large surface-cooled lava lake or in an underground magma chamber then exposed by erosion. Thanks to the SHERLOC instrument, then, Perseverance also discovered the presence of molecules containing carbon, not only in the rocks abraded with the robotic arm, but also in the dust on the non-abraded rock. This is not a confirmation of the presence of life forms, because organic molecules can also form as a result of non-biological mechanisms, but in any case it gives hope that spies of life may have been preserved: to know the answer, however, we will have to wait for the samples are analyzed on Earth.