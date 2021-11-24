Mars, Perseverance photographs its first sunset

A sunset on Mars captured by Curiosity’s Mastcam above Gale Crater on April 15, 2015 (photo: NASA / Jpl-Caltech / Msss / Texas A&M Univ).

The sunset on Earth

The light of the Sun is composed of many wavelengths, which correspond to the different colors of the rainbow. The difference in color associated with the various phases of the day is due to particular physical phenomena. On Earth, in the daytime, when sunlight enters and passes through the atmosphere, its slice of blue light, associated with a shorter wavelength, collides more easily with very small obstacles, such as gas molecules and dust particles, due to a particular physical phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering. In this way the blue light is more scattered and diffused than the red one.

In reverse, the red light, of longer wavelength, is able (again for this physical principle) to overcome the tiny obstacles and to travel a greater distance, coming to our eyes. To this we owe the fact that the daytime sky appears celestial to us (here an illustration of the National Institute of Astrophysics). However, something special happens at sunset: when the Sun is low on the horizon, due to its position – therefore for a purely geometric question – the light must cross a greater distance to reach us: for this reason the colors of the sky turn towards orange and red.

The sunset on Mars

On Mars the situation is different. L’atmosphere is much more subtle, altogether equal to about 1% of the terrestrial one. Therefore on our planet the probability that light impacts with gas and dust, and that there is a diffusion of light, is much higher. Furthermore, the surface of Mars is covered with dust – the red planet is in fact a dusty desert – which, due to the lower gravity, rises and can saturate the atmosphere. The size of the grains of dust And too big to give rise to Rayleigh scattering, in which by definition these particles must be much smaller than the wavelength of light.

However, another physical effect on Mars is more efficient on Mars, lo Mie scattering. In this case the light blue tends to be deflected and diffused less than the red one and for this reason the color of the Martian sky tends to red during the day. But once again, at sunset things change: due to the characteristics of the physical phenomenon, due to the fact that light has to cross a greater distance and a larger layer of dust, blue light passes more easily. Hence, the famous sunsets on Mars of bluish color. In the November 9th image, the less amount of dust causes the color to be a bit different.

Not just sunsets

Among the images there are also those of the thirteenth flight carried out by the Ingenuity drone last September 4, which show in the most detailed way so far the aircraft in action above the ground of the red planet. Now he prepares for his sixteenth flight.