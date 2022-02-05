Marseille-Angers 5-2 in the sign of Milik

There is a lot of Italy in victory of Olympique Marseille against Angers, a match valid for the 23rd day of Ligue 1. A hat-trick from Milik, goals from Under and Gerson, an assist from Lirola: 3 points won with the contribution of many former Serie A players for the Sampaoli team, which in comeback has got the better of it 5-2.
Marseille 5-2 Angers, the report
Marseille immediately struggled against Angers, who took the lead with Fulgini and doubled with Bentaleb in just 11 ‘. The comeback is led by Milik: the former Napoli shortens the distance in the 18th minute, then Gerson, seen in Italy with Roma and Fiorentina, to sign the 2-2 on an assist from Lirola. In the second half Milik scores the 3-2 and the 4-2, the second of which thanks to a splendid assist from Under; it was the Turkish who signed the final goal 5-2 with which Marseille defeats Angers.