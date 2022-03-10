Marseille Barcelona, ​​by Miqui Otero

It is common to teams and big city bars: Just as there comes a time when all the players on your team are younger than you (and you cling to the forty-something figure of some small team’s aging goalkeeper), so do the places where you used to drink.

I am exaggerating, of course, but it is true that in Barcelonawhere bars usually close with that effort to clean up the past, there are few places where you can feel that the dust of history it accumulates on tables and bottles. There is a place where that does not happen. It is the place from which I write today.

Time stands still

I have come to Marseilles for a work shoot, so it is the first time that I enjoy it empty and that I can pay even more attention to the details. The oldest bar in Barcelona, ​​which opened its doors 200 years ago and is preserved (apparently safe from speculation and Cristasol) in the heart of the Raval.

It reminds me of McSorley’s New York Tavern, opened in 1854, on 7th Street, at the end of the Bowery, by an Irish immigrant. About her wrote the great Joseph Mitchell, who portrayed his impossible parish of Indian workers, bohemian doodlers, gypsies and bearded women. A place where, he pointed out, the clocks, always stopped, never tell the time. Perhaps because time does not pass, neither the night nor the years.

Our equivalent would be the Marseille, the only tourist joint where I have not been squeamish about going to drink at various times in my life. The chipped ceiling, the walls covered with a wood that has heard everything, the chandelier with the most spider webs in the world, the hydraulic tile floor with potholes, the bar with those centuries-old oval stones. Nothing has changed here. In fact, there are still two legendary posterslegacy of Franco’s attempt to stifle any mischief: “Forbidden to sing” and, the best, “No parking at tables».

ghost bar

The second has always amused me. If someone had fulfilled his desire to “never leave this bar” he would have seen Picasso and Hemingway drink here, Scarlett Johansson and Javier Bardem, liberal troublemakers and fallen Republicans, Robadors prostitutes and Swedish designers with Erasmus scholarships and card platinum Few places in the city could explain it better than this. She is the equivalent of that old woman from Slovenia who, without moving from the chair in front of the door of her house, in 150 years could have lived through the occupation of several armies of conflicting ideologies. Here, bohemians with symbolist whims, gunmen from the 20s, subdued anti-Francoists and Erasmus students attracted by the Tripadvisor headline.

Related news

There is a green thread that joins them. The one from absinthe. It is still served with the dessert fork resting on the mouth of the glass of water. With a lump soaked in anise liqueur with wormwood extract on top. They say it causes hallucinations and my decades-old self can attest to that. Also today. It is a bar today possessed by the ghosts of the past. It seems that it closed suddenly without removing the curtains or cleaning the dust from the windows or taking down those posters of soft drinks that nobody drinks anymore. The demonstration of those bars, so rare in our city, from which you never really leave.