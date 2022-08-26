Marseille contacted by Mendes for Cristiano Ronaldo

OM Mercato: In the process of leaving for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo was indeed offered to Olympique de Marseille this summer.

OM Mercato: Jorge Mendes contacted Longoria for Cristiano Ronaldo

Author of a sensational transfer window since the arrival of Igor Tudor, Olympique de Marseille wishes to move into another dimension this season, in particular by playing in the Champions League. After enlisting big names like Jonathan Clauss, Jordan Veretout and Alexis Sanchez, Marseille supporters led a vast campaign on social networks to attract the Portuguese star. Cristiano Ronaldo. If it was basically just a crazy dream, the idea of ​​​​a transfer from CR7 to OM has reached the ears of the highest levels of football and in particular Jorge Mendesthe player’s agent.

According to information from Gianluca Di Marzio, Jorge Mendes would have actually had discussions with Olympique de Marseille and in particular Pablo Longoria, to discuss a signing of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. After offering his player to Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid or even more recently to Borussia Dortmund, the influential Portuguese businessman tried OM to offer his foal a base. In great difficulty Manchester UnitedCristiano Ronaldo, however, will not join the ranks of Olympians.

OM Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo not in Longoria’s plans this summer

According to information from Fabrizio Romano, the rumor of an arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Olympique de Marseille would not have been to the taste of Pablo Longoria. And for good reason, the Marseille president would be a bit offended by the somewhat excessive demand from his supporters when the latter has been working since the opening of the transfer window to attract great players to the Vélodrome.

If the opportunity to bring the fivefold Ballon d’Or to OM is very real, the Olympian leaders quickly cut short any operation, especially from a financial point of view. ” We are a team that must play football with the means we have “, said Pablo Longoria on Thursday, during the draw for the next Champions League. ” Asking Cristiano is like asking De Bruyne where Halland to come to OM “, added the Marseille leader. The end of the Ronaldo soap opera for the supporters, who had managed to hoist the hashtag #RonaldoOM to the first place of trends on Twitter in recent days.