Marseille fans launch a campaign … to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo

Fans of the Marseille club have launched a campaign on social networks by imagining the signing of the fivefold Golden Ball in their club.

On Tuesday night, the hashtag #RonaldOM was the most popular on Twitter. Marseille fans have imagined, in the second degree but not only, a signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in their club this summer. It all started with @basilebilo, which has 24,000 subscribers on the blue bird social network. The latter tweeted this hashtag in the evening with an emoji representing an hourglass to parody the clubs or journalists who announce future transfers with more or less success. This tweet was actually a response to Piers Morgan, a British journalist and animator who spoke about the future of CR7 by indicating that he would see him joining a surprising place.

It was enough for thousands of Marseille supporters to start dreaming in a humorous tone of a possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at OM this summer. Thus, several very amusing montages and messages were published throughout the evening, in particular by the very popular Olympian fan Mohamed Henni. If this hashtag goes back to the Manchester United striker, no doubt the Portuguese will appreciate the joke.

Wishing to leave Manchester this summer to join a club that competes in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, five-time winner of the C1 and true symbol of this competition for which he holds the record for goals (141), was whispered round in turn at Paris SG, Bayern Munich or on the side of Atlético de Madrid. For OM, welcoming the planetary star would be an XXL blow, but the finances and status of the Olympian club do not seem able to meet the expectations of the Portuguese.

