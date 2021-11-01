Marseille-Lazio, France bans the away match for Biancocelesti fans: “Violent and sing fascist songs” | News

The order of the French interior minister Darmanin, which also mentions the clashes between French ultras and those of Galatasaray

Lazio fans will not be able to travel to Marseille on the occasion of the race valid for the fourth round of Europa League. This is what aorder of the French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin. To justify his choice the ministry speaks of “violent behavior“of some Lazio supporters who occurred” on a recurring basis “on the occasion of trips abroad and also mention is made of “repeated intonation of fascist songs and the performance of Roman greetings“.

He then remembers what happened in October 2018, the date of the last match on French soil between Olympique Marseille and Lazio with “four people injured by a knife in a fight involving 200 fans”. Finally, the clashes between French and Turkish fans on 30 September at Marseille-Galatasaray are also mentioned. Uefa had already decided to close the northern grandstand of the Velodrome stadium in view of the match against Lazio.