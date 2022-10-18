Marta Camin: Interview with the Spanish fashion TikToker

A creative mind like hers is one of those that they call ‘one in a million’ and that is the magnetism she gives off in each of her videos that are as vibrant as her outfits. We talked with Marta about her passage through social networksher style, her modeling career, and where she wants to go as a content creator.

How did you self-taught yourself in fashion?

What most people think of when you talk about fashion is that the information is in textbooks such as Law or Philosophy, but fashion since the 16th century is in magazines. Most of the time the information you receive has to be in those media outlets. Before it was more complicated because there wasn’t that much, they were physical magazines and with the social networks it is much simpler.

How did you manage to shape your content to be so diverse?

I wanted to do fashion contentbut I know that if you have an account that you enter and it is only about fashion information, not everyone will like it, because there are people who like to see how you dress or what you do in the day to day. Always focusing on fashionI was looking for that kind of videos that I know could work for me, but it was all a bit of trial and error, I made videos of ‘dress with me‘ and they liked it, I made makeup videos and they didn’t like it. Little by little you make your way.

What are the videos you like to make the most?

The videos that I enjoy the most are those of Fashion’s history, because in the end they are videos that two or three hours before I start to look for information, to link it, to make the summary so that it looks good. My boyfriend always says that humanity has earned a great history teacher. [risas].

Have you ever thought twice about posting a video for fear of being ‘cancelled’?

i do a lot videos reviewing red carpet. I have always been a person who defends the body positive, let each one wear their own. At first I had a hard time finding the words to say what I wanted to say without sounding ugly. I’m talking about the outfits that someone is wearing and I can say ‘I like it more, I like it less’, or as a stylist I can tell you ‘that color is not the one that suits them best’, I try never to disrespect anyone. In the end, if you do it with respect, your opinion is as valid as anyone else’s. The problem is that many times to camouflage something under your opinion is to put an insult, that’s where the fault lies.

When talking about body positive on your profile, how have you dealt with the negativity?

I love a good hater. If I don’t like something, I ignore it because I’m not interested, but if something bothers them so much it’s because I call their attention. In social networks it’s that sad: if you don’t have haters, you’re nobody. There are very few people who have grown in followers, without having hate, because people love salsa, I get along quite well. When I started I got a little more nervous if someone gave me a bad comment. In the end I have realized that, as Nathy Peluso says, ‘I was not born to please others, I was born to please my mother’. It’s the same, I do things for myself, because I like them.

What has been your biggest challenge as a content creator?

The constancy and not despair. TikTok is a social network that demands a lot from you. You can’t stop making content. The most complicated of all is fighting with the ‘I have to make a video today, even if I don’t feel like it’, even if things go wrong for you, keep making videos.

How did you build this eclectic approach you have to dress?

I always liked colors a lot since I was little. It’s like ‘you have a shitty day, you wear black and you’re going to continue to have a shitty day’, but you have a bad day and you wear a dress yellow and want it not, it works. At the beginning I had my most adolescent stage in which I was wearing black, but I always liked the 80s 90s fashion, I said ‘but I do like that, why shouldn’t I wear it?’ I started going to vintage Shops, [compraba] the typical shirts with chains, then you see referents, people you like, you search for pinterest and little by little you are looking for your style And obviously it won’t always be like that. In a few years, it may change, depending on who you are. I realized that most people don’t dress up, they dress up every day. I know people who are super happy, they have a personality very marked and they go the same as everyone else, and then I say that they dress up as a trend.