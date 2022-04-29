Marta Guzmán loses her hair in the fight against cancer and gives a life lesson

Marta Guzmán loses her hair in her fight against breast cancer and gives a life lesson. The host announced that she suffered from this disease in February and did so on her live show.

“I had not shared any photos like that, not out of pity but because everything is a process that you have to assimilate. I know it’s just hair and although it’s not the most important thing, it’s important,” he began his message along with a moving photo. .

The Mexican driver points out in her message that she said goodbye to her hair since February 15.

“I said goodbye to my hair since last February 15, since seeing how it fell little by little, I don’t deny it, made me feel sad. I decided to shave my hair when my hair began to fall out, my children asked me to be the ones that they would pass me the electric razor, they wanted to know what it felt like and so we did it, as a team”. ç

My doctor told me about 2 options, trying to preserve my hair with a device that cools your scalp but that did not guarantee that a large part of it would not fall out or have me make an oncological wig, I did not know what to do and about wigs I only knew the ones in costumes.

Some patients had told him about custom-made oncology wigs, made of natural hair and very soft so as not to irritate the scalp, that’s how I met @capilartespelucas, so I decided on the wig, although I kept my hair as long as I could until It started to fall out, when it started to fall out, in 3 days I was practically bald, so it was hair and I wore a wig.

Marta Guzmán also spoke about the symptoms she has had to face with breast cancer

“This is how I look without my wig, I’ve gotten used to it and it reminds me that I’m going through a healing process and every symptom, skin sores, blackened nails, sensitive white tongue, watery eyes, tiredness, hot flashes, dizziness and all the ailments that you can feel, they are passing so that the breast cancer never returns again”.

Finally, and in an act of love for the women who read it, Marta Guzmán made a call:

“Get yourselves touched and have your mammograms and ultrasounds done every year. My story would be different if I hadn’t detected #breastcancer on time #timely detection”

The truth about breast cancer

Globally, breast cancer in women has now overtaken lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer. In 2020, an estimated 2,261,419 new cases were diagnosed in women worldwide.

More American women are diagnosed with breast cancer than any other cancer besides skin cancer. The disease accounts for 1 in 3 new female cancers annually.

This year, an estimated 287,850 women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in the United States and 51,400 women will be diagnosed with noninvasive (in situ) breast cancer. Since the mid-2000s, invasive breast cancer in women has increased by about half a percentage point each year. An estimated 2,710 men in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer this year.

This year there will be an estimated 43,780 deaths (43,250 women and 530 men) in the United States from breast cancer. Worldwide, breast cancer in women is the fifth leading cause of death. In 2020, an estimated 684,996 women worldwide died from breast cancer.

The 5-year survival rate indicates the percentage of people who live at least 5 years after the cancer is detected. The term “percentage” means how many people out of 100. The average 5-year survival rate for women with non-metastatic invasive breast cancer is 90%. The average 10-year survival rate for women with non-metastatic invasive breast cancer is 84%.