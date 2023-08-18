Marta Lopez Responds to Jennifer Lopez’s Face-Washing Poser

it’s noon 08/18/2023 4:13 p.m.

Marta Lopez from the set of ‘It’s Noon’

Jennifer Lopezclaimed by washing face beauty of women over 50 in social networks. The singer has shown that she is beautiful even without makeup 54 years old, a sentiment she shares with our colleague Martha Lopez, Which looks better than ten and twenty years ago.

The whole world is stunned by the natural beauty of Jennifer Lopez. There are very few big stars who dare to show themselves with a clean face, but JLo has done it and shown that she is still a beautiful woman at the age of 54.

But Jennifer isn’t the only woman proving that 50 is the new 20 and science doesn’t cheat when it assures that women are sexy when they’re half a century old.

The list of beauties over 50 is also joined by our colleague Marta Lopez, who is becoming more beautiful now and claims that she looks more beautiful than when she was younger.I don’t identify with a 50 year old woman, I am at my best physically and mentally, I am much better than I was when I was 40,

Upon hearing her, Antonio Rossi joked with her and gave her a gift. “What do your kids’ friends say?”, To the question he replied with humor and a smile, “It’s just that Jose’s mom is driving me crazy.”