Marta Lozano triumphs at the Cannes Festival dressed in neon by Vicky Martín Berrocal

The influencer has once again stepped on the red carpet of the contest, this time with a fluorine design that has not left anyone indifferent.

The Spanish influencer Marta Lozano has once again conquered Cannes in her big week, the Film Festival. Just a few days after her wedding with the dentist Lorenzo Remohi —on the 28th they will get married—, the Valencian has once again attended the prestigious cinematographic meeting, where she has shone with a fluorescent green dress by Vicky Martín Berrocal.

On the same red carpet that women like Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts or Julianne Moore, Marta Lozano has shown why she is one of the favorite influencers of luxury brands. She has helped a lot by choosing her for the occasion because Victoria’s dress is one of those that leave their mark, one of those that appear in the summary rankings of the best pieces that we have seen when an event of this caliber comes to an end.

Marta Lozano in a Vicky Martín Berrocal dress at the Cannes Film Festival. | gtres

In the first place, its color is striking, unusual on red carpets with the residue of Cannes, but a success taking advantage of the fact that fluorine tones and as vivid as this one are current this season. Take note if you have a wedding coming up.

And, of course, the cut is not far behind the color. A very long train contrasts with the mini body of the piece at the front, where it leaves both legs visible above the knees. The volume and puffed folds are the protagonists of the creation by Vicky Martín Berrocal in its intermediate section, up to the waist, where its pattern changes completely as the fabric, gathered in this part of the design, adheres to Marta Lozano’s torso.

The great dress is finished off with a new abrupt change, in this case also of material, since it draws a strapless neckline from which the Andalusian designer adds a kind of semi-transparent appliqué with a net drawing, thus giving prominence to the neck and arms. of the influencer.

With such a look, accessories can not be too ornate. They don’t have to be. And Marta Lozano has been smart in betting almost everything on the Spanish firm’s dress, which she has accompanied with elegant sandals by Aquazzura and jewelry by Messika.

Very elegant is also the make up look signed by Junior Cedeño, international make-up artist for Dior Makeup, with whom Marta Lozano has dazzled on the Côte d’Azur. The tanned effect is the most outstanding detail of an outfit that looks balanced and sophisticated, in line with styling. Simpler is the hairstyle that puts the icing on the look of the Spanish in Cannes, an updo with a high bun.

The sophistication and elegance of Marta Lozano’s look in Cannes has been at the level of the three previous occasions in which she had attended the festival, where she has always chosen dresses of different colors. A black Yolancris minidress in 2018, a voluminous white tulle design the following year, and a stunning red dress by Lorenzo Caprile last year.