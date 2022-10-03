‘Marta put the kettle on’ because news breaks Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are ‘casually hanging out’ but ‘not engaged’

The famous and sought-after actor Brad Pitt and the supermodel Emily Ratajkowski they have no plans to commit even though they enjoy each other’s company.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the star of Bullet Train and the model and actor don’t want to get into anything serious as they are both still going through their divorces.

“Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoying each other’s company”a source told the outlet. “Brad is still single and not engaged to anyone at the moment.”

“Their friends could see it possibly becoming something more in the future, but right now they’re just having fun.”added the source.

Previously, another source told the publication that pitt Y Ratajkowski they only maintain a casual relationship and said: “Brad and Emily have been spending time together, but it’s very casual. They’re friends.”

“Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie]so neither of them are looking for anything serious right now.”added the source.

And meanwhile she is being divine: Emily Ratajkowski stole all eyes with a denim jacket with nothing underneath amid rumors of romance with Brad Pitt

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, has been spotted rocking the hottest looks across Paris during the city’s fashion week, including a sexy jean jacket number on September 30.

He tied the ends in a large bow across her waist. She was all smiles amid her rumored romance with the actor. Brad Pitt, 58, and his divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, 41.

The actress and model wore her brunette locks in a sleek, middle-parted blowout with barely-there bangs. For her accessories, she kept the options minimal with open sandals and a single silver ring on her index finger.

He also carried his cell phone and black sunglasses in his hand during the outing. Emily looked as beautiful as ever with a minimal makeup look that Friday.