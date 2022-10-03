Entertainment

‘Marta put the kettle on’ because news breaks Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are ‘casually hanging out’ but ‘not engaged’

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 4 2 minutes read

The famous and sought-after actor Brad Pitt and the supermodel Emily Ratajkowski they have no plans to commit even though they enjoy each other’s company.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the star of Bullet Train and the model and actor don’t want to get into anything serious as they are both still going through their divorces.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 4 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens and the return of miniskirts

8 mins ago

Justin Bieber pictured with his pants around his knees at the LA golf club

9 mins ago

This is the sharp relationship that Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg have

19 mins ago

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Three proposals fall for Lionel Messi

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button