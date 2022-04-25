Marta Riesco poses for the first time with Antonio David Flores

Marta Riesco and Antonio David Flores are no longer hiding. After several days playing clueless about an alleged breakup due to the notorious absence of the ex-collaborator of ‘Sálvame’ on her birthday, the reporter of ‘El programa de Ana Rosa’ and Olga Moreno’s ex make their romance official through the social networks making it clear that they are still together and betting on their relationship that is giving so much talk in gossip magazines.

A few minutes after midnight, Marta Riesco surprised her more than 130,000 followers on Instagram with a snapshot with Antonio David Flores. The reason? His 47th birthday. “May all your (our) wishes come true,” the journalist begins by writing. “Happy birthday to the most handsome man… INDESTRUCTIBLE”, he adds. A few words that are accompanied by two photographs: in the first, the couple is seen with a very complicit attitude in a restaurant; and in the second, Rocío Flores’ father blowing out a candle.

They no longer hide

This change of attitude in the couple coincides with the conditions that Marta Riesco would have put Antonio David Flores to resume their relationship. And it is that the journalist assured a few days ago in ‘It’s already eight o’clock’ that she did not want to continue hiding from people and that she preferred “to have a life away from home, enjoy, travel, eat, dine…”. “If he is in love he will have to do it and you are going to see it”, he said before Sonsoles Ónega.

A request that Olga Moreno’s ex seems to have agreed to since in the last few hours images of them together have not stopped happening. This same Saturday, the cameras of ‘Viva la vida’ captured the first walk of Marta Riesco and Antonio David Flores through the streets of Madrid. While he refused to interact with the press, she was all smiles seeing that her boyfriend had agreed to all her requests.