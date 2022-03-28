Marte, D-backs agree to 5-year extension

Ketel Marte has agreed to a five-year, $76 million extension with the D-backs, a source told MLB.com. The club has not commented on the deal.
The deal, which depends on the Dominican passing a physical to be finalized, includes a club option and a signing bonus.
Under the terms of the extension he signed in March 2018, Marte is under contract this season for $8.4 million, and the team has options for 2023 ($11 million) and 2024 ($13 million). Under the new deal, which starts in 2023, those team options are now guaranteed, but at different salaries, according to The Athletic.
The 28-year-old Marte finished fourth in 2019 NL MVP voting, a season in which he hit 32 home runs and slashed .329/.389/.592, throwing the offense of the D-backs on his shoulder as the team contended for a Wild Card late in the season.
Hamstring issues limited Marte to 90 games last year, but he produced when he was on the field, finishing the season at .318/.377/.532 with a 143 OPS+.
The D-backs have had Marte play second base and center field in recent seasons, but his defensive problems in center field and hamstring injuries caused the team to drop him exclusively to second base late in the season. 2021.
This spring, D-backs manager Torey Luvullo indicated that Marte would play only second, with the possibility of defending shortstop when Nick Ahmed needs a day off.