Martha Bárcena sees “neglect” in the meeting – El Financiero

Martha Barcenaformer Mexican ambassador to the United States, considered that the meeting between presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Joe Biden was in itself important, but pointed out that some details were neglected in the meeting.

He stressed that the meeting between the leaders is important because it allows communication between nations to be maintained.

“Moving to a more detailed analysis regarding the organization of the meeting, the expected results, to see, as a diplomat, I wonder why the visit was negotiated on July 12 if it was known that President Biden was going to go out to Middle East and that this was covering all the attention”, he questioned in an interview with Formula Group.

The latter could have caused less time and adequate attention to be given to AMLO’s visit to the United States, he added, since there was also no meeting with delegations of officials from both countries.

Added to this is that this Wednesday, on the AMLO meeting with American businessmen, Biden was not present.

“There were a series of details that diplomats are used to seeing and taking care of in protecting the presidential investiture,” he pointed out in the interview.

Bárcena pointed out that it was important for AMLO to travel to this meeting with Biden, and that migration issues be highlighted at the meeting.

However, he added that it is not yet clear how the agreements reached will be applied. For example, it is not specified in what specifically the resources allocated for border projects will be used.

The meeting between AMLO and Biden

After the bilateral meeting between the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and its counterpart, Joe Bidenthe leaders reported that Mexico and the United States affirm their broad and deep cooperationas well as his commitment to building a more prosperous and secure future for the people of North America.

During the meeting, the political leaders touched on topics such as inflation, the Free Trade Agreement with North America (T-MEC), border security, migrationclimate change, the Summit of the Americas and the next High-Level Economic Dialogue (DEAN), which will take place in September.

The governments of the United States and Mexico will invest in the modernization of border infrastructure for projects throughout the border of more than three thousand kilometerswith which it is intended to make the flow of commerce and people safer and more efficient, as well as the creation of well-paid jobs in the region.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Act includes $3.4 billion to carry out 26 land port of entry construction and modernization projects on the northern and southern border. On the other hand, Mexico pledged to invest $1.5 billion in border infrastructure between 2022 and 2024.