Martha De Laurentiis, Dino’s wife and Aurelio’s aunt died – Corriere.it

Film producer, in 1983 she cofounded the Dino de Laurentiis Company (DDLC). Then the wedding with Dino in 1990. Last year he received the honorary citizenship of Naples

Martha De Laurentiis, film producer, wife of Dino and aunt of Aurelio, current president of Napoli, who died yesterday at the age of 66. She had been ill for some time. Dutch by birth, she graduated from Ball State University, near Indianapolis. Together with Dino, whom he met in New York in the 1980s during the making of Miloš Forman’s film Ragtime, he founded the Dino de Laurentiis Company (DDLC) in 1983. Then, the marriage, celebrated in 1990. A union that lasted until 2010, the year of his death, from which his daughters Carolyna and Dina were born.

In his career he had produced about 20 films, including the TV series Hannibal. Since 2010 she has been president of the Dino De Laurentiis Company, a position she inherited from her husband after his death. Among the projects in the pipeline, the Divine Comedy for the 700th anniversary of Dante Alighieri and the remake of the Four Days of Naples by Nanni Loy. Martha was among other things on the jury at the Berlin and Venice Film Festivals. Last year he received the honorary citizenship of Naples conferred by the former mayor Luigi De Magistris with the resolution of the council 360 of 8 October 2020, for the bond that unites it to our city which it considers a second home. Martha De Laurentiis was considered, in fact, the bearer of Neapolitanity in the world.