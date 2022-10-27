Martha Debayle shows catwoman costume ideal for Halloween

Martha debaylewith its sophisticated and elegant stylethis is full of inspiration Halloween with his costume Catwoman starring a makeup 100% in trend that invites you to experiment with graphic outlines to bring out your most creative side.

If you still don’t know what your custom this year, you still have time to prepare it to rock any party, this look that you shared Martha debayle through his Instagram he has become one of our favorites for all the details involved.

The main reason is the use of a piece that stands out to be this fall’s favorite among fashionistas: the catsuit, which has remained in the taste of celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Belinda for its versatility and for highlighting each curve .

But a catsuit isn’t the only way to be. Catwoman in this Halloweenyou can improvise a outfits with a total leather look, which is another favorite trend of this season and it fits perfectly with the style of the wildest kitten in Gotham City.

Let us remember that at the beginning of the year one of the highest grossing releases was “Batman”, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, who gave life to Selina Kyle, a current version full of empowerment of the iconic Catwoman which is the inspiration for this costume.

Also read: Dua Lipa and Yuya dress the same and turn on Instagram



Photo: Instagram @marthadebayle

Catwoman makeup Martha Debayle style

Once having the outfits ideal, an important step for this look of Martha debayle is he make-up; having the measured spaces of the mask that complements your costume, just as she does. The accessory it occupies has a large opening in the eyes, which gives it space to wear an angular eyeliner with stickers to give a graphic effect.

She uses a fade of shadows in bright colors and full of shine, but in the same way there would be a smokey eyes in dark tones to give depth to the eye. The cat eye liner cannot be missing and is complemented with some stickers that simulate an upward angular liner; If you have a droopy eyelid, a tool like this will help you change the appearance of your eye.

XL lashes and a good contour to accentuate the sides of your mask will make all the difference in this look. To seal it to perfection, deep red lips will completely elevate your look. make-up.

Also read: Danna Paola puts a hairstyle with jewelry on trend, what a glam!

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: http://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters