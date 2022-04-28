Martha Guzmán shares her first photograph without hair

Martha Guzman keep fighting him breast cancer who was diagnosed last November and although, fortunately, he has responded very well to the treatmentsthe aggressive chemotherapies have already wreaked havoc on his physique.

Through her social networks, the driver decided to open herself completely to her audience and just as she announced her illness, she now wanted to share that He has completely lost his hair.

Guzmán explained that he does not feel sorry for his image; however, it was a process that she had to assimilate and now that she has gotten used to her new look, she is ready to show herself to the world: “I know it’s just hair and although it’s not the most important thing, it’s important. I said goodbye to my hair since last February 15, since seeing how it fell little by little, I don’t deny it, made me feel sad “he wrote at the bottom of the postcard.

In the same way, he confessed that although it was his decision to get rid of his hair, they were his sons who cut it off: “My children asked me to be the ones who would pass me the electric shaver, they wanted to know what it felt like and so we did it, as a team”, he added.

Martha also confessed that now usa cancer wigs; However, seeing himself with a completely bald head reminds him of the difficult process he has had to go through to recover his health: “This is how I look without my wig, I’ve gotten used to it and it reminds me that I’m going through a healing process and every symptom, skin sores, bruised nails, sensitive white tongue, watery eyes, tiredness, hot flashes, dizziness and all the ailments you may feel, are passing so that breast cancer never returns “he highlighted.

Finally, the beloved presenter asked all women to take care of themselves and constantly review themselves to avoid a fatal outcome: “Touch yourselves and get your mammograms and ultrasounds done every year. My story would be different if I hadn’t detected breast cancer in time.” finished.