Entertainment

Martha Guzmán shares her first photograph without hair

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Martha Guzman keep fighting him breast cancer who was diagnosed last November and although, fortunately, he has responded very well to the treatmentsthe aggressive chemotherapies have already wreaked havoc on his physique.

Through her social networks, the driver decided to open herself completely to her audience and just as she announced her illness, she now wanted to share that He has completely lost his hair.

Guzmán explained that he does not feel sorry for his image; however, it was a process that she had to assimilate and now that she has gotten used to her new look, she is ready to show herself to the world: “I know it’s just hair and although it’s not the most important thing, it’s important. I said goodbye to my hair since last February 15, since seeing how it fell little by little, I don’t deny it, made me feel sad “he wrote at the bottom of the postcard.

In the same way, he confessed that although it was his decision to get rid of his hair, they were his sons who cut it off: “My children asked me to be the ones who would pass me the electric shaver, they wanted to know what it felt like and so we did it, as a team”, he added.

Martha Guzmán diagnosed with cancer

Martha also confessed that now usa cancer wigs; However, seeing himself with a completely bald head reminds him of the difficult process he has had to go through to recover his health: “This is how I look without my wig, I’ve gotten used to it and it reminds me that I’m going through a healing process and every symptom, skin sores, bruised nails, sensitive white tongue, watery eyes, tiredness, hot flashes, dizziness and all the ailments you may feel, are passing so that breast cancer never returns “he highlighted.

Finally, the beloved presenter asked all women to take care of themselves and constantly review themselves to avoid a fatal outcome: “Touch yourselves and get your mammograms and ultrasounds done every year. My story would be different if I hadn’t detected breast cancer in time.” finished.

Martha Guzman

Source link

Photo of James James17 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Related Articles

The world surprised by the goodbye of Nathanael Cano

5 mins ago

Psychologist declares that Amber Heard suffers from personality disorders

6 mins ago

Benzema ready to scratch Cristiano Ronaldo from the shelves, Spain believes in it!

8 mins ago

Every day of stoppage in the filming of Fast X costs a million dollars

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button