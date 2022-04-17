Martha Higareda denies Yanet García’s accusations

Martha Higareda denies infidelity and responds to Yanet García

Recently, the famous Mexican actress Martha Higareda has denied the infidelity from Lewis Howes to the former weather girl Yanet Garciaa subject that undoubtedly surprised quite a lot last month.

And it is that the beautiful actress stressed that, at first, it was extremely important for them to know if they shared values ​​and ways of seeing life before entering into a romantic relationship.

The truth is that everyone knows that Martha Higareda and Lewis House have a deep relationship, despite all the rumors that have circulated since they were together.

It may interest you: Martha Higareda could be single, Lewis Howes unleashes rumors

And it is that what tormented them in the first place was the rumor that the former professional soccer player had left his ex-partner Yanet García, for allegedly being unfaithful.

It should be noted that the controversy gained strength when Yanet said that when he finished with Lewis two weeks later, he was already in Tulum with Martha.

To which the protagonist of Amarte Duele did not remain silent and sentenced during an old interview in Venga la Alegría that her romance with the athlete had not arisen that way.

Martha Higareda denies infidelity and responds to Yanet García



It’s very sad that I put it that way because obviously that’s not true. Lewis is a very upright person and every time he has a relationship, he stays with that person and with that relationship it seems very strange to me that she tells that story because, well, that way, I can say it with all its letters: It’s lies,” he declared at the time.

Now, the actress from her official Instagram account opened her heart and shared that before entering into a romantic relationship with her current partner, they first decided to spend time together and get to know each other.

From our first “Hi, nice to meet you” @lewishowes and I spent months getting to know each other as friends to find out if we shared the same values, vision and lifestyle. This alignment becomes a big part of the foundation of our relationship,” she began.

In the shared photographs, the actress can be seen very much in love with Lewis, while they share good times together.

My parents always told me, take your time to get to know the person as a friend and normally I didn’t pay attention. Sometimes we fall in love without asking ourselves the big questions, letting ourselves be carried away by the chemistry of the beginning.

This is how Higareda also said that one of the first steps they took together was aimed at understanding if their education and ways of seeing life were in tune.

And to finish, he added that he did not agree with people who entered into a relationship and wanted to change the way other people were.

As expected, before this, the reactions were immediate and Lewis sent a short, but forceful message to the actress.

I’m so thankful for you and how we started our relationship love,” he wrote.