Martha Higareda publishes daring photographs with her boyfriend in bed

Martha Higareda She continues to live intensely her romance with the American Lewis Howes with whom she published some photos on her official Instagram account from bed.

Every time it is possible for them to show each other all the love they have despite the criticism and controversies with Yanet Garcia, Lewis’s ex-girlfriend, who he claims was in a relationship with him when he started dating Martha. The famous exchanged some public messages but then everything calmed down.

Martha posted some photos on her Instagram account with her boyfriend, which have surprised her more than four million followers. She often shares some details of her life and relationship but never photographs in bed wearing only underwear.

They had a tourist day in Mexico. They went for a walk in a park to meet, taste and take pictures. The writer is a fan of carrying his huge camera and capturing moments as he passes by. In the first image we see the couple happy and embracing while posing for the snapshot.

In the second we see Martha alone sitting on a bench posing with dark glasses, a yellow and white flower print blouse, jeans and some gold accessories. Behind her you can see a bicycle which makes us think that it is her fun means of transportation to get to know the city.

The third image is very cute. It was not the same day because they had different clothes. We see a very affectionate Martha giving her boyfriend a small kiss on the cheek.

But the last two photos in the gallery have caused quite a stir. Martha and Lewis lying in bed wearing only underwear (you can only see that of the protagonist of “No Manches Frida”) without filtershowing how happy they are as their smiles speak and they make funny faces to have fun together.

Martha explained in the description that her boyfriend really likes Mexico and enjoys taking pictures with his camera. “It’s very nice to walk around my country and my city Lewis Howes. I love how much you love Mexico and Latin America my heart. So far you haven’t suffered Moctezuma’s revenge… although judging by the last photo maybe yes… more tacos please Mexico. If you see a gringo with a giant camera taking pictures of this little girl… it’s us making her a tourist.”

Recommended Video: Victoria Ruffo Dances Like Shakira