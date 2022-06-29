Martha Higareda shows off her “peach” dancing on the tube in cachetero. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Like a true professional in pole dance, the beautiful Mexican actress Martha Higareda, shows off his “peach” dancing on the tube in cachetero, completely turning on the networks. The beautiful actress Loving You hurts He did not leave much to the imagination and he showed off putting his physical condition and charm to the test.

It was through a hot video that the 38-year-old actress Martha Higaredadelighted his followers dancing in the tube to the rhythm of Cher’s hit, Believe, but in the acoustic version of John Adams, giving the flirtatious and romantic touch to his movements.

According to the star Don’t stain Fridathe practice of pole dance that began not long ago, is due to training as part of a role that it will surely play soon in one of its future projects, which, without a doubt, all its fans and the general public will be watching.

“Dare to learn something new. 2nd class! The actor’s profession takes us to unexpected places! ”, He wrote next to the short video.

In the clip appears the beautiful Martha Higareda very flirtatious, showing off her statuesque figure in a tiny lilac cheeky dress with band-aids on the sides, with a loose gray sleeveless top, which allowed her marked abdomen to be appreciated.

The native of Villahermosa, Tabasco danced completely barefoot, for greater comfort and in this way to facilitate the movements and better grip of the pole, which generated endless praise from her followers.

“What don’t you do woman? Impressive!”, “What a beautiful thing or not”, “Wow, what skill”, “Martitha even does that with delicacy and finesse”, “She is beautiful forever”, “Beautiful and very classy”, “Holy heaven … JALO”, “When you thought that Martha couldn’t be more perfect and boom!! She starts doing pole”, were some of the comments.

Without a doubt, pole dance has gained a lot of strength in recent years, and more and more women join the practice of this beautiful discipline that is not easy at all, but, according to those who have practiced it, the more you learn, the more you fall in love. of her and of yourself. IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO OF MARTHA HIGAREDA PIPE DANCING, CLICK HERE.

Other celebrities such as former Playa Limbo member, Mary Leon, and the gorgeous Mexican actress Itatí Cantoral, also practice it, the latter being an example that any woman at any age can start practicing it. Now the beauty joins Martha Higaredawhich promises to conquer the tube.