Martha is Dead is censored on PS5 and PS4, physical edition postponed – Nerd4.life

Martha is Deadthe new horror of the Italian team LKA, was censored on PS5 and PS4while the PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S versions remained unchanged, according to reports from publisher Wired Productions.

We do not know, at the moment, which parts have been removed from the PlayStation versions, with the communication of the developers remaining vague: “We are sorry to announce that we have had to change the experience for the PS5 and PS4 versions, with some elements that will no longer be playable“, reads the official communication,” After four years of passion and hard work, the LKA team now needs a little more time to make these unexpected changes. “

Some elements of the game will therefore not be present on PS5 and PS4, probably due to the more stringent censorship that we have already seen in action in various other cases by Sony compared to other producers, such as for Doki Doki Literature Club and as witnessed by some developers in Japan.

Martha is Dead, a scene from the game

As a result of these changes, the physical versions for PS5 and PS4 have been postponed on a date yet to be specified.

The thing will not affect the digital versions of Martha is Dead, which will arrive anyway on February 24, 2022 as previously announced, on all the platforms provided. To learn more about the game, we refer you to the tried and tested published last month and to the one dating back to the demos of October 2021.