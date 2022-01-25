Martha is Dead, tried the new psychological thriller from LKA

After the shocking The Town of Light, the Italian team LKA is preparing to tell us a new, fascinating, disturbing story: we tried Martha is Dead

If it is true that the debut title of a development team can be considered as a baptism of fire, the next one often turns into a test of maturity. Well, how many can boast of having passed this difficult test of trust? Because we can get around as much as we want, but that the LKA guys have the attributes when it comes to writing is now beyond doubt, and it only takes a few minutes to realize it. We have tried Martha is Dead, their new game coming out on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, and despite the problems of a technically still immature build, which needs a major clean up between now and launch (in the hope that the time is enough), once again we found ourselves immersed in an atmosphere that is nothing short of peculiar, in an Italy that no longer exists, in the folds of a disturbing and dramatic story whose assumptions alone are worth the price of the ticket. Because it’s true, Martha is dead … but nobody knows.

History Martha is Dead, the corpse of the girl by the lake There history of Martha is Dead begins with the face of the protagonist, Giulia, who tells of a memory of her as a child, when before falling asleep the nanny read her the story of the White Lady: a woman drowned by her great love, madly jealous, and who after death is transformed into a spirit that dwells in the water. Fast forward, it’s 1944 and Giulia is a twenty-one-year-old girl with a passion for photography, who is in the woods in front of the San Casciano lake to take some shots. In the water he sees the figure of a woman who floats: dives into the water to see if he can still help her and finds herself in front of her own lifeless body. She is Martha, her twin sister, the figure that the lake has given her back, and for some reason she is wearing her clothes. So, when the family rushes to find out what happened and asks “Martha, are you okay?”, The game’s protagonist makes a decision as quick as it is crazy: she snatches the chain with the engraved name from her sister and pretends that that corpse is really yours; that it wasn’t Martha who died, the deaf-mute girl everyone loved and they pampered Giulia, the rebel who worried her mother. The killing of the daughter of a German general residing in Italy clearly causes a sensation and one wonders if themurderer had a political motive. Who was it and why? Exploring the scenario in search of clues and documents, with the support of the camera that our father was about to give us, we will have to try to discover the truth … however hard, difficult and upsetting it may turn out to be.

Demo Martha is Dead, Martha on her deathbed Well, call her demo is a bit simplistic: LKA has made available to us seven of the twelve chapters that make up the Martha is Dead campaign, thus providing us with a rather substantial taste of the experience that we will be able to play in full version starting from February 24 on PC and consoles. A package in which almost all the mechanics imagined by the authors are placed, but net of a fundamental component: the in-depth use of the camera, only hinted at in the first half of the story. Supported by the first-person view, we therefore took on the role of Giulia when she found her sister’s corpse, living with her the first days of a life revolutionized by the impossibility of speaking in the presence of her parents and by the obligation to pretend you can’t hear what they say. The routine of the days in the country estate upset by a still inexplicable mourning, and on which we will have to try to shed light using everything we have at our disposal: a diary, the aforementioned camera, a lighter to cut through the darkness and the courage to who is torn by guilt.

Gameplay Martha is Dead, the scenario around the protagonist’s house In terms of gameplay, the Martha is Dead experience is similar to the one we described in the review of The Town of Light, although in this case the rich and multifaceted descriptive component, which once again demonstrates the care that LKA places in the historical and scenographic reconstruction of the settings, it is not the main ingredient but a tasty side dish with respect to exploration, interaction and research. In general, the feeling is to be faced with something very similar to the so-called walking simulator, with a narrative sector that plays an absolutely central role but also a series of simple elements to support it. Sorry there are no traditional puzzles to enrich an adventure that, as it is conceived, could turn out to be a bit too short and slip away leaving us with only passive sequences, however strong and disturbing.

Artistic direction Martha is Dead, the development of negatives is an operation that we will have to deal with often In this regard, the Artistic direction of Martha is Dead immediately appears really interesting, succeeding in the not simple task of loosening the chains of a technical realization that is necessarily limited (the development team, after all, is made up of only ten people), but nevertheless able to give some moments of great intensity and a convincing representation of the scenario. Also thanks to a great sound design, an excellent soundtrack and a dubbing in Italian for the most part convincing, with only a couple of blunders (Giulia’s voice as a child is not at all good, unfortunately) and quite significant problems as regards the level of the volumes, which after the first few minutes sees the dialogues too low compared to to other sounds. Martha is Dead, a dream sequence by the lake Talent, vision and some gimmicks can certainly cover certain technical deficiencies, but in this case it is hard not to pay attention to the severe stuttering that occurs after a few tens of minutes playing at 4K and with all parameters at maximum (at 1080p, fortunately, it does not happen), to the crashes that inevitably come when you try to turn on ray tracing and to DLSS which basically doesn’t work. Magagne that we sincerely hope will be fixed between now and launch, because they could negatively and undeservedly impact on the enjoyment of a narrative experience of undoubted depth, which at the end of the seventh chapter has left us with a shocking question and a great desire to try our hand at the full version of Martha is Dead to understand how things really are.

Martha is Dead is presented as an experience characterized by a narrative sector of great depth, embellished with those dreamlike and disturbing features that now seem a hallmark of LKA. The Italian team seems intent on delivering a psychological thriller capable of leaving its mark once again, which perhaps will prove to be a bit short but certainly intense. Technical optimization and finishing work on PC are a little worrying at the moment, in the hope that these shortcomings do not weigh on the game’s debut.