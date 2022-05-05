Entertainment

Martha Mitchell, the woman who denounced Watergate

FShe was the Cassandra of the Watergate case. This is how Bob Woodward described Martha Mitchell, the journalist who became famous for revealing the scandal that would end Richard Nixon. She was “the Greek choir that warned everyone who wanted to listen” that something smelled rotten in that presidency. But she has had to pass the #Metoo for this woman to have her own series (Prime Video), starring Julia Roberts, 45 years after All the president’s men. The case of Martha Mitchell is unique because she was the wife of the state attorney general, John Mitchell, and a member of the Nixon re-election committee; that is, directly involved in the Watergate case, the illegal spies for the Democratic Party that in 1972 allowed Nixon to be re-elected.

Martha was a popular character in her own right, a regular on TV shows and with huge connections in politics and journalism. An angry conservative, she distanced herself from the Republican Party, her husband and the president when five men were arrested on June 17, 1972 for breaking into the Watergate building, headquarters of the Democratic Party. Later it was learned that the men had entered not so much to steal (although they took documents) as to plant microphones and listening devices, but at first the police operation tried to keep it secret, despite attempts by the press to find out to whom the alleged thieves answered.

What was known was that one of the detainees was James McCord, a former CIA agent who had been a bodyguard for Mitchell’s daughter.

