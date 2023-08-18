Martha Ophelia Galindo: Why the Maestra Canuta actress is looking for a job at age 94 Void in conduct. celeb nndaml from mexico | fame

He has 80 years of experience, Famous Martha Ophelia Galindo He has had an extensive career in television, theater and cinema, playing many important characters throughout Mexico. However, at present, her situation appears to be somewhat complicated due to one issue in particular: her age.

His other entertaining roles have managed to grab the attention of the audience over the years. Of course, it’s her iconic role “Master Canuta” The first thing that comes to mind when we talk about Martha Ophelia Galindo.

However, in the world of acting, experience is not given as much importance as it should be. And the thing is that, at the age of over 90, Ophelia Galindo has announced that she has not been able to find a job due to lack of job offers.

Today’s bitter reality of Martha Ophelia Galindo

The 94-year-old interpreter said that actors of his generation are going through a difficult situation due to age issues. According to what he said, despite having all the necessary skills, he no longer receives offers or invitations for current projects.

“I would like to have a company of old actors; that they take us into account to work, because (Mexico) is the only country that doesn’t care about older actors and it’s a complete aberration, because, in fact, older actors have a lot more experience, said the nonchalant actress from Las Marianotas.

Similarly, he emphasized the lack of opportunities that all artists get after reaching a certain age, as experience is not valued well., “I really love theater and I love TV too, but, as I say, it’s stupid that people don’t take advantage of the talent, the experience a large part of older actors can have together.”

For now, Martha Ophelia Galindo will look forward to new opportunities in the professional field. “It would be wonderful to value the trajectory and legacy that veteran actors have brought to our country”End.

Martha Ophelia series on television

“As It Is Said” (2015)

“Rush Hour” (2007)

“The Parody” (2006)

“What a mom, so dad!” (2006)

“The Little VIP School” (2004)

“Zero in Conduct” (1999–2003)

“Women, Real Life Cases” (1996–1998)

“Till Death Do You Part” (1994)

“Dr. Cândido Pérez” (1993)

“The Adventures of Capulina” (1988)

“2 of the Single Ladies” (1988)

“Chachu chachu ra ra!” (1981)

Martha Ophelia Galindo movies

“The Way You Wanted Me” (2005)

“Mexican Snacks” (1992)

“Cândido Pérez, the expert on women” (1991)

“Two Kinds of Caring” (1989)

“Women Hatred” (1989)

“Small But Spicy” (1986)

“Cemetery of Terror” (1985)

“The Ruins You See” (1979)

“Zuzhanka Game” (1970)

“Adventures of Cucuruchito and Pinocchio” (1943)

