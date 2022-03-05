Martha Stewart is amazed with the beautiful mansions of Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner are very happy with their new houses.

The famous television presenter Martha Stewart80, took to his Instagram account to show off, with his 1.4 million followers, the impressive twin mansions that Khloe Kardashian and Chris Jenner possess in Hidden Hills, California,

The real estate, whose joint cost would amount to $37 million dollars, They left the television legend speechless and he demonstrated it with the photo gallery he shared.

“Wow! He visits home Kris Jenner and his daughter Khloé Kardashian. Your new homes are so beautiful, lush gardens and exceptional hospitality. We had fun talking about business and peacocks!” reads the message written by Martha Stewart.

In one of the postcards he published, the three celebrities can be seen posing for the lens on the staircase that connects to the second floor, while in the background an elegant design can be seen in a showcase.

In a separate publication, the businesswoman also allowed us to contemplate the imposing access door to Kris Jenner’s home.

“A fun visit to Kris Jenner’s house in California,” was the message with which Martha Stewart accompanied her snapshot.

Thanks to that image we could see that the door combines glass with metal, while its facade is lined with stone.

How are the mansions of Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian?

The history of both houses dates back to 2020, the date on which mother and daughter they opened their wallets to buy two neighboring parcels in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in California.

After the acquisition began the construction of a house of 16,000 square feet for Krisas well as one of 10,000 square feet for Khloé.

Both planned to move to their new homes in early 2021, but various setbacks with the construction company and with some personal issues they caused them to postpone their move.

The first to move was the matriarch of the Kardashians, who has been in residence since November 2021, while Khloé had to postpone it for a few months, as she planned to live there in the company of her ex Tristan Thompson, but after her betrayal all her plans changed

