Martha Stewart would be “willing” to date Pete Davidson – Metro World News

Apparently, Martha Stewart does want to go out with Pete Davidson, one of the most sought after bachelors in Hollywood at this time.

The lifestyle expert was a special guest on The Drew Barrymore Show this Tuesday and participated in a snippet of the show called Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag. Stewart would have to express her interest in certain matters in correspondence with the road signs.

Barrymore explains that green means “ready,” red means “no,” and yellow means “near.” To which Martha Stewart, 81, greenlit a date with “someone with as many tattoos as Davidson,” 28. Barrymore couldn’t hold back and asked if she was actually going out with Davidson himself, to which she waved the green flag.

This is what Martha Stewart had to say about Davidson

“I mean, he’s dated so many women. I’m not saying he’s bad, I think he’s good, and he’s kind of cute.” Recall that Pete Davidson has had romances with Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber, among others.

Stewart also recounted how she met him at Justin Bieber’s Comedy Central roast in 2015: “I know him,” Stewart said. “He was at Bieber’s roast with me, remember? He was this little idiot. He was even dumber than Bieber! Whose is also very cute by the way.”

To which Barrymore said that Davidson must be a good person: “everyone talks about Pete Davidson in such a positive way. He has to be a good guy.” For Martha Stewart, “Davidson is like the son I never had.”

Here is the video of Martha Stewart on The Drew Barrymore Show: