Martial and Icardi are the hot names

TURIN – There is a Juventus on the field , ready to archive 2021 and wink at 2022 because it is a different year, and there is a Juventus out from the field, looking out the window to understand what the air is like and maybe sniff the opportunity to market to be seized on the fly. The starting point does not change: if Massimiliano’s squad Merry Sara refreshed with one-two purchases of thickness (one center forward on pole, one half wing in the rear if an opportunity arises), it will be inexpensive shots, players who do not earn too much and are immediately ready, considering that the season is still in full swing and in the next two months will find a complete sense. It starts again from disposals necessary for technical and economic reasons – Arthur And Ramsey the tractable players, with the Brazilian in the sights of Sevilla and approached by Arsenal – which will be followed by grafts linked to ideas not yet developed.

Juve’s goals

Juve certainly focuses on discontented, which of course carries the risk of running into items no more very young: like the 28 year old Icardi or the class of ’87 Cavani on the run from Manchester United (with Barcelona, ​​however, in the fast lane), or 89 Aubameyang en route to Arsenal or ’94 Mitrovic that Fulham neither locks nor gives away. There couple of favorite talents responds to the names of 2000 Vlahovic and of ’99 Scamacca, united by a similar fate in close proximity: Fiorentina and Sassuolo, respectively, do not sell them now without a monstrous offer. It serves weather to set up operations of this magnitude, but above all the possible desire of the Emilians to deprive themselves of the tip, followed by Fiorentina herself. Even if Manchester United does not sell it at the sale price, keep an eye on ’95 Martial, considering that between his agent and the manager Rangnick there is no feeling. In the middle of ’96 does not set Zakaria expiring with Borussia Mönchengladbach, where also 2001 Koné is under observation. Names that do not take off because the urgent need to sell prevails over everything.

