Martial sacrificed to bring Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor to Manchester – Sport.fr

To compensate for the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, Manchester United have already sent an offer to Inter Milan.

According to information from the Spanish press, Cristiano Ronaldo could leave the Red Devils at the end of the season for a resounding return to the ranks of Real Madrid. Asked about this at a press conference, Ralf Rangnick fueled the mystery around the future of the five-time Ballon d’Or. “That’s a question you have to ask Erik Ten Hag (the future manager of Manchester United). He’s shown he can still be a vital part of this team, but it’s obvious the team needs more forwards. »

In its current edition, the Daily Express explains for example that the Mancunian leaders are closely monitoring the situation of Darwin Nunez, excellent this season at the forefront of Benfica’s attack. The British media Sky Sports evokes for his part an offer of 50 million euros + Anthony Martial to secure the services of the star of Inter Milan, Lautaro Martinez. Still a scorer yesterday, the Argentinian would love to discover the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether Inter will be thrilled with the idea of ​​relaunching the former Monegasque. To be continued…