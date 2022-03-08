Martín Cardetti continues in Santa Fe: president Eduardo Méndez supports his coach | news | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

This Monday, March 7, was not a good day for the fans of Santa Fe, as they are still in pain from the tough 3-0 defeat against Millonarios, in the classic of the 10th date of the BetPlay I-2022 League that was played this Sunday in El Campin.

The result, the presentation of their team, the ambassador’s domain and other aspects, annoyed the white-haired fans, who expressed themselves very strongly against some players on the squad and against coach Martín Cardetti.

And it is that, having played ten league games, the Bogota team is outside the top eight in the standings with 13 points; they have won 3 games, drawn 4 and lost another three commitments.

Given the claims against Cardetti, and the request of a sector of the fans to step aside, this Monday Eduardo Méndez, president of the club, reacted to the bad moment that is being experienced.

The leader was hurt by losing the Bogotá classic, but made it clear that he continues “trusting that there is a good team; Unfortunately, there have been injuries to players like (Wilfrido) De la Rosa, (Jersson) González, which cause damage and impair the team’s performance, ”according to what he told TIME.

That is why he feels that Cardetti “has not been lucky”, since he has not had the complete and fully equipped team to face important games this semester.

Regarding Cardetti’s continuity, Méndez said that “I already spoke with him, he knows that he has a team that must respond… This is a game where results prevail. For now we have a waiting period, while other games are played, and we believe that he and the boys are going to overcome this.

Despite losing to Millonarios and being dominated, Méndez said that “we are not going to dramatize, but we simply know that we have to work to get out of the pothole.” Although he made it clear that Cardetti’s continuity depends on the results.

“The fact that one has to wait and support does not mean that things are working. We believe we have a team that can react and we are going to give ourselves that opportunity for the coach to get the team back on track”, concluded Méndez Bustos.