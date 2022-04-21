Martín Cauteruccio, another former Cruz Azul who is breaking it away as a scorer

It’s been three years since Martín Cauteruccio stopped being a Cruz Azul player, with more sorrow than glory, and with more criticism than praise, however, just as other footballers by taking off the cement shirt, he has been able to consolidate his career away from Mexico and his present is totally contrasting, as quite a scorer.

And it is that the Uruguayan striker came to Argentina to break it, Well, since his arrival at the modest Aldosivifrom Mar del Plata, in 2021 has grabbed the spotlight as one of the best scorers in the country thanks to his 10 goals in 23 games, which has been able to maintain at this beginning of the 2022 in this local contest.

Martin Cauteruccio recorded so far a total of eight goals in just 10 games played, which has earned him to stay as scoring leader for several weeks in the Professional Soccer League, where Aldosivia team of which he is also the leader and captain, is in second place in Group B, almost assuring its passage to the next phase.

Martín Cauteruccio and his time at Cruz Azul

You have to remember that Cauteruccio went through the ranks of Cruz Azul right in the moments of greatest pressure, because arrived at the cement plots in 2017 coming from San Lorenzo in Argentina, where he even played a Club World Cup, so it was expected that his scoring quota would serve as a spearhead in the sky-blue attack, but despite the fact that he started on several occasions, he only scored 23 goals and never finished convincing the fans.

With La Maquina recorded 106 games played and a total of 23 goalsof which 11 were in MX League and the rest marked them on the MX Cupwhich is why he is not considered successful in the cement institution. Caution He spent three years in the capital club until in the 2019 was released to Silver students and later to Aldosiviwhere he currently plays.

