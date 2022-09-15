Martin & Co unveils the new 000JR-10E Shawn Mendes

The new 000JR-10E Shawn Mendes features a sitka spruce top and sapele back and sides. The body-neck junction is made at the 14th fret. This is a Junior model with a scale length of 24 inches. The neck is Sipo and has an ebony fingerboard. This species was also chosen for the making of the easel.

The rosette is surrounded by a mother-of-pearl inlay, a material found on the fingerboard, in Custom Shawn Mendes inlays. The artist’s signature is inlaid on the fingerboard.

The tuners are chrome, the pegs are plastic and the saddles are Tusq.

The 000JR-10E Shawn Mendes has a Fishman Sonitone system allowing it to be amplified if necessary.

In addition to Shawn Mendes’ signature inlaid on the fingerboard, the artist has had two small designs laser-carved on the ends of the bridge inspired by one of his tattoos. Finally, song lyrics are also engraved inside the body of the instrument.





Supplied in a soft case made from plastic bottles recovered from the ocean and then recycled, the 000JR-10E Shawn Mendes is priced at $799.

